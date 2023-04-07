Falls Village, Conn.: Local history podcasts by Kellogg students

The David M. Hunt Library has a new listening station of local history podcasts produced by the third and fourth grade students from the Lee H. Kellogg Elementary School.
Students toured Falls Village in the fall, visiting local landmarks to learn about the history of the town. Students took what they learned about their town and produced their own podcasts. Topics include the library, Falls Village schools and the Housatonic Railroad.
The podcasts are available to be listened to at the Hunt Library, or cards with a QR code are available to take for listening at one's convenience.