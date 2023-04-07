<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Falls Village, Conn.: Local history podcasts by Kellogg students

The David M. Hunt Library has a new listening station of local history podcasts produced by the third and fourth grade students from the Lee H. Kellogg Elementary School.

Students toured Falls Village in the fall, visiting local landmarks to learn about the history of the town. Students took what they learned about their town and produced their own podcasts. Topics include the library, Falls Village schools and the Housatonic Railroad.

The podcasts are available to be listened to at the Hunt Library, or cards with a QR code are available to take for listening at one's convenience.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all