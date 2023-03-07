Falls Village, Conn.: Artist leading watercolor series

The David M. Hunt Library will host three consecutive Saturday workshops in watercolor and colored pencil with artist Collette Hurst from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 11, 18 and 25.
Students of all levels are welcome. Bring a simple watercolor set and colored pencils, 9x12 acid-free watercolor pad, a drawing pencil, eraser, and a photograph of a natural subject to paint, i.e. birds, butterflies, flowers, etc.
A fee of $75 covers all three sessions and is payable to Collette Hurst. The class is limited to 10 people. To register, call the library at 860-824-7424.