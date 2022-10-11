Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. MCLA students, faculty and staff will gather at Venable Gym before volunteering at different locations in North Berkshire.
The event will kick off with remarks from MCLA President James F. Birge and Mayor Jennifer Macksey. Participants are welcome to begin the day with a pizza lunch and transportation will be provided to the various volunteer sites.
Members of the public are welcome to participate. To mitigate on-campus traffic, community volunteers will meet MCLA groups at respective volunteer sites. Service concludes between 3:30 and 4 p.m. when volunteers will return to campus.
Volunteers can register at bit.ly/3SDaQLn.