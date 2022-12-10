Daytime and nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs will cause delays on parts of I-90 in Otis, West Stockbridge and Becket starting Monday

Daytime and nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs will cause delays on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 next week in Otis, Blandford, West Stockbridge and Becket starting Monday, Dec. 12, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The work will be conducted at various locations and hours from 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.
The work will be as follows:
Otis and Blandford
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 23.0 to mile marker 28.5, from Monday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 15, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
West Stockbridge
Bridge repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 2.6, from Monday, Dec. 12 until Friday, Dec. 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.
Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 18.0 to mile marker 20.0 from Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.