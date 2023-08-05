Daytime and overnight paving and guardrail repairs slated for I-90 in Lee, Becket, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge on Aug. 7-11

If you're driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike next week in Berkshire County, expect delays.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime and overnight paving and guardrail repairs on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Lee, Becket, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge from Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11.
Lane closures will be in place during repair operations and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones. The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Lee/Becket
Paving operations and pavement markings will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 14.0 and mile marker 21.8 from Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday morning.
Lee
Guardrail repairs will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 8.3 and mile marker 10.3 from Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday morning.
West Stockbridge
Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 0.6 from Monday, Aug. 7, through Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday and Tuesday night into the next day at 5 a.m.
Stockbridge
Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday nights into the next day at 5 a.m.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.