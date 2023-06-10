Daytime drainage repairs slated for I-90 in Stockbridge from June 12 to 15

If you're driving on the MassPike in Stockbridge next week during the day, expect some delays.

In addition to overnight roadwork scheduled for the are, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime drainage structure repair operations on I-90 westbound from mile marker 5.0 to mile marker 0.0. The work will occur daily from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Signs, traffic control devices, temporary detour signs and variable message boards will be used to guide drivers through the area.

MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone and to allow for extra time through this area.