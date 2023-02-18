Daytime paving operations to cause delays Tuesday through Thursday on I-90 in Lee

Expect delays if you're driving on I-90 in Lee next week Tuesday through Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
Pavement repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 10.0 in Lee on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.