Pittsfield: DDS to present advocacy awards

The Berkshire Area Citizens Advisory Board of the Department of Developmental Services will host its annual awards event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave. All are welcome to attend.
These awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the significant contributions made by members of the community who have helped make a difference in the lives of children and adults with different abilities and their families.
Recipients of the William Johnson “Unsung Hero Award” include Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby, Heather Derby and Officer Winston, PPD's therapy dog and Officer Derby's partner.
The three are being honored for the community service they provide to the citizens of Pittsfield and Berkshire County. Officer Derby is well-known for his community engagement and the Derbys are longtime supporters of Special Olympics athletes, events and fundraisers. Winston goes on patrols with Officer Derby and provides comfort for people under stress or in crisis.
The Leslie Rudolph Garlow “Reach for the Stars” award will be presented to Kamlyn Haas, a paraprofessional at Mount Greylock Regional School, Williamstown. Haas is being recognized for her compassion, kindness and caring when working with people with disabilities, both in the classroom and outside of school.