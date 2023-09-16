Detours planned for I-90 in Lee due to roadwork

LEE — From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, roadwork at mile marker 10 will close the I-90 on- and off-ramps in Lee, causing detours.
The closure will be in place on from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. the following morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. During the closures, detours will be in place. The detours will be as follows:
I-90 westbound off-ramp: I-90 westbound to Interchange 3 off-ramp, to Interchange 3 eastbound on-ramp, onto I-90 eastbound and back to Interchange 10 eastbound off ramp.
I-90 westbound on-ramp: Route 102 westbound to I-90 Interchange B3 westbound on-ramp.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.