<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield: Father's Day pizza breakfast

Dewey Hall is hosting a family-friendly Father’s Day breakfast with pizza from Roberto’s Pizza on Sunday, June 18, with three seatings at 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. 

Each ticket will include pizza, a side of greens, strawberries, and beverages. Pizza options include Rojo (egg, tomato sauce, mozzarella) and Verde (egg, salsa verde, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion) with the option to add bacon or chorizo.

Tickets cost $5 for children ages 3-12, $15 for ages 13 and up, and free for toddlers. The event also includes dad jokes and raffle prizes.

Dewey Hall is located at 91 Main St. Information: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or 413-429-1322.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all