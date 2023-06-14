Sheffield: Father's Day pizza breakfast

Dewey Hall is hosting a family-friendly Father’s Day breakfast with pizza from Roberto’s Pizza on Sunday, June 18, with three seatings at 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Each ticket will include pizza, a side of greens, strawberries, and beverages. Pizza options include Rojo (egg, tomato sauce, mozzarella) and Verde (egg, salsa verde, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion) with the option to add bacon or chorizo.
Tickets cost $5 for children ages 3-12, $15 for ages 13 and up, and free for toddlers. The event also includes dad jokes and raffle prizes.
Dewey Hall is located at 91 Main St. Information: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or 413-429-1322.