<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield: Meet and greet ice cream social

Dewey Hall invites South Berkshire neighbors to a meet and greet ice cream social with live music, lawn games and door prizes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The event is free and open to all and offers a chance to celebrate community and meet new friends. The first 50 households to arrive will receive a Blue Q bag filled with treasures from Sheffield and Berkshire businesses.

High Lawn Farm ice cream will be available for free as long as it lasts. Rain will move this event inside the hall.

Information: 413-429-1322 or deweymemorialhall@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all