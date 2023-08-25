Sheffield: Meet and greet ice cream social

Dewey Hall invites South Berkshire neighbors to a meet and greet ice cream social with live music, lawn games and door prizes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The event is free and open to all and offers a chance to celebrate community and meet new friends. The first 50 households to arrive will receive a Blue Q bag filled with treasures from Sheffield and Berkshire businesses.
High Lawn Farm ice cream will be available for free as long as it lasts. Rain will move this event inside the hall.
Information: 413-429-1322 or deweymemorialhall@gmail.com.