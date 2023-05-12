Sheffield: Learn to grow dahlias for fall contest

Anticipating its fall Dahlia Contest, Dewey Hall is teaming up with Jenny Elliot of Tiny Hearts Farm to offer a virtual workshop, "Growing Fantastic Dahlias," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, via Zoom.
The workshop will cover the growing process including choosing and planting tubers, feeding, pinching, staking, harvest and vase life tricks, and fall digging and storage.
Dewey Hall's inaugural Dahlia Festival in September will include a judged dahlia contest, flower bar, flower crown making, flower arranging, and more festivities.
Workshop tickets cost $20. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/ykhmacmm. Proceeds benefit Dewey Hall.
Information: deweyhalloffice@gmail.com or 413-429-1322.