Stockbridge: Divine Mercy Sunday expects to draw 15K

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the annual Divine Mercy Sunday Weekend festivities on April 15-16 at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, the home of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception.
This annual event is hosted by the Marian Fathers, who have promoted the Divine Mercy message and devotion since 1941.
The principal celebrant for the 1 p.m. liturgy on Sunday, April 16, will be the Most Rev. Bernard E. Shlesinger III, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Georgia. The Mass will be celebrated at the Mother of Mercy Outdoor Shrine.
A live international broadcast of the Marian Fathers’ solemn celebration of Divine Mercy will air on the EWTN Global Catholic Network beginning at noon April 16, with a one-hour program preceding the celebration hosted by the Rev. Joseph Roesch, MIC, and the Rev. Chris Alar, MIC. The theme for this year’s program is the Eucharist.
Throughout the weekend, the 350-acre Shrine grounds are transformed into a small tent city, providing opportunities for confessions, eucharistic adoration, praying the Rosary, and perusing the Divine Mercy Gift Shop.
Both the Vigil Mass at 4 p.m. April 15, and the Sunday liturgy at 1 p.m. April 16 will be celebrated on Eden Hill at the Mother of Mercy Outdoor Shrine, 2 Prospect Hill Road.
One of the highlights of the weekend will be the prayer banner composed of thousands of pieces of cloth with prayer intentions for Divine Mercy Sunday.
A conference on the Eucharist, featuring talks by Alar and the Rev. Donald Calloway, MIC, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15 in the St. Faustina Center. Tickets are sold out, but the conference will be livestreamed at facebook.com/DivineMercyOfficial and TheDivineMercy.org.
For more information, visit TheDivineMercy.org/celebrate.