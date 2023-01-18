<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Dog problems noted at city parks

The Board of Park Commissioners reminds city park users that dogs must be kept on a leash while in a city park and that they are required pick up after their dog.

The Parks Department has received numerous complaints from residents regarding these issues which seems to be a growing concern. Residents calling to complain are concerned with the safety, health and aesthetic implications of the problem.

James McGrath, park and open space program manager, hopes that people will voluntarily comply with these ordinances.

“We realize people like to visit the parks with their dogs, and all we ask is that they respect the rights of other park users by complying with existing rules,” McGrath said in a prepared release.

For more information, call 413-499-9344.

For more information, call 413-499-9344.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

