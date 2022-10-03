Downtown Pittsfield is registering individuals, small groups and corporate teams to participate in a fall cleanup event between noon and 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Each individual/team should bring gloves, water, rakes, and brooms. Trash bags will be provided.
The cleanup area includes North and South streets between East/West Housatonic and Berkshire Medical Center and all side streets.
Register at tinyurl.com/mvce9sdb before 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Those who don't meet the registration deadline can email kgritman@downtownpittsfield.com.