Great Barrington: Domaney's hosting Passover dessert and wine tastings

Domaney's Liquors and Fine Wines is hosting a wine, charoset, matzoh ball, and Passover dessert tasting with Chabad of the Berkshires from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 66 Main St. 

Sara Volovik will demonstrate three kinds of charoset as well as matzoh balls and Passover desserts. Domaney's will showcase a selection of kosher for Passover wines. 

Free samples and recipes will be offered. Everyone is welcome regardless of religious affiliation.

Information: Volovik at 413-499-9899 or saravolovik@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

