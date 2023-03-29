Great Barrington: Domaney's hosting Passover dessert and wine tastings

Domaney's Liquors and Fine Wines is hosting a wine, charoset, matzoh ball, and Passover dessert tasting with Chabad of the Berkshires from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 66 Main St.
Sara Volovik will demonstrate three kinds of charoset as well as matzoh balls and Passover desserts. Domaney's will showcase a selection of kosher for Passover wines.
Free samples and recipes will be offered. Everyone is welcome regardless of religious affiliation.
Information: Volovik at 413-499-9899 or saravolovik@gmail.com.