Dalton: 'Donuts with Santa' childhood cancer fundraiser

Two Berkshire County mothers with a mission to raise money for childhood cancer research are teaming up with Shire Donuts and Currency Coffee Company to fundraise for a local family whose child is battling leukemia for the second time.

A “Donuts With Santa” fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Shire Donuts, 813 Dalton Division Road. The $5 donation includes two donuts, a hot cocoa and a photo with Santa.

Carter LaCasse, age 9, was diagnosed with Acute Leukemia of Ambiguous Lineage in December 2021. After six months at Boston Children’s Hospital receiving chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, he was considered cancer free. The cancer returned in October and Carter is again receiving treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital.

All proceeds will go toward providing a merry Christmas for Carter and his 11-year-old brother, Tyler.

For information or to volunteer, email Stephanie or Christen at 2MomsForACure@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

