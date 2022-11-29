Dalton: 'Donuts with Santa' childhood cancer fundraiser

Two Berkshire County mothers with a mission to raise money for childhood cancer research are teaming up with Shire Donuts and Currency Coffee Company to fundraise for a local family whose child is battling leukemia for the second time.
A “Donuts With Santa” fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Shire Donuts, 813 Dalton Division Road. The $5 donation includes two donuts, a hot cocoa and a photo with Santa.
Carter LaCasse, age 9, was diagnosed with Acute Leukemia of Ambiguous Lineage in December 2021. After six months at Boston Children’s Hospital receiving chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, he was considered cancer free. The cancer returned in October and Carter is again receiving treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital.
All proceeds will go toward providing a merry Christmas for Carter and his 11-year-old brother, Tyler.
For information or to volunteer, email Stephanie or Christen at 2MomsForACure@gmail.com.