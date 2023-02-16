<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Downtown churches distributing ashes

Clergy from the Campus of Downtown Churches will mark Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 by distributing ashes throughout downtown Pittsfield.

Distribution will take place at the following times: 9 to 11 a.m. outside First United Methodist Church, Fenn Street; 9 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at South Church Community Food Pantry; noon to 1 p.m. at Intermodal Transportation Center; and noon to 2 p.m., drive-up outside St. Stephen's Episcopal, Allen Street.

The Campus of Downtown Churches is a collaboration between Cathedral of the Beloved, First United Methodist Church, South and First Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and Zion Lutheran Church.

Throughout Lent, the downtown churches will offer opportunities for prayer and reflection.

Email sochurch@nycap.rr.com to sign up for daily emailed devotional reflections from South and First Church.

Cathedral of the Beloved will offer Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Common Room at Zion Lutheran.

St. Stephen's will offer Zoom compline at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Email smorrison@ststephenspittsfield.org for the Zoom link.

Zion will host soup suppers at 5:15 p.m. and Holden Evening Prayer at 6 p.m. Thursdays and movie nights at FUMC are being planned.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

