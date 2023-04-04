<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: First Friday event focuses on 'clean & green'

First Friday events from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, in downtown North Adams will focus on helping the city become more "Clean & Green."

Several downtown shops, galleries, restaurants, and the First Friday crew will be organizing events focused on sustainability as Earth Day approaches. Help pick up sidewalk trash, drop off your compost and recycling, and visit downtown businesses.

The First Baptist Youth Group will lead a trash pick-up crew around downtown. To participate, meet the group under the Mohawk marquee at 5 p.m.

From 4 to 8 p.m. under the Mohawk marquee, the city's recycling truck will be collecting household aluminum, glass and plastic recycling, and the Second Chance Composting truck will collecting bagged leaves and household food scraps for compost. All food scraps must be free of stickers; no plastic bags accepted.

Downtown businesses will also be hosting special events. For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

