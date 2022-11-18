North Adams: Holiday festivities mark First Friday

The final First Friday event of 2022 will include a full lineup of holiday activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown North Adams.
Highlights include photos with Santa at the Berkshire Emporium, craft night at Common Folk Artist Collective, Gingerbread House Competition at The Plant Connector, and an ugly sweater party at 413 Bistro.
Mayor Jennifer Macksey will read “The Night Before Christmas” at 5 p.m. at the Bear & Bee Bookstore. Terra Nova Church will host holiday tunes by the Drury High School Band at 5 p.m. and a concert by bell ringers at 7 p.m.
McKay Farm will be providing free carriage rides and First Congregational Church will offer s'mores-making at its firepit.
A full list of events can be found at nachamber.org/events.