North Adams: First Friday promotes downtown dining

“First Bites,” the March edition of First Friday, encourages visitors to show their support for downtown restaurants and businesses by eating out. Free “First Bites” buttons can be picked up from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Gallery 51.
Participating downtown restaurants will be offering “First Bites” specials to folks who are wearing their buttons.
Installation Space is throwing a dance party fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. to raise money for new equipment. Admission is cash at the door, pay what you can.
Gallery 51 will have an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for "Layer/Build: Collage Explored," a group exhibition featuring the work of six collage artists.
Hearts Pace Tea & Healing Lounge will have live music and mocktails from 6 to 9 p.m.
Future Lab(s) Gallery will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. for "Unexpected Encounters" by artists Anna Vojtech and Maria Denjongpa.
The Plant Connector is hosting a DIY Seed bombs and bites party from 5 to 8 p.m.
Alison Pebworth invites visitors to her view a new installation at her studio and project space at 40 Eagle St.
For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.