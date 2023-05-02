North Adams: First Friday features flower-power theme

First Friday will celebrate the start of spring, floral outfits and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, in downtown North Adams.
The flower power-themed event will include sprucing up flower beds, creating a floral chalk mural, dance performances, live music, and downtown shops with special hours and events.
Eagle Street will be closed to car traffic for the evening, and lots of activities and flower vendors will be available on the street.
Several of the downtown shops, galleries, restaurants, and the First Friday crew will be organizing events focused on spring.
For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.