North Adams: First Friday features flower-power theme

First Friday will celebrate the start of spring, floral outfits and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, in downtown North Adams.

The flower power-themed event will include sprucing up flower beds, creating a floral chalk mural, dance performances, live music, and downtown shops with special hours and events.

Eagle Street will be closed to car traffic for the evening, and lots of activities and flower vendors will be available on the street.

Several of the downtown shops, galleries, restaurants, and the First Friday crew will be organizing events focused on spring.

For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

