Pittsfield: Downtown events celebrate spring

Downtown Pittsfield Inc.'s inaugural Downtown Celebrates Spring Week from April 15 to 23 offers free and low-cost programming for individuals and families with kids of all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
On Saturday, April 15, Cara Peckham-Krol’s book, “Fairy Slippers: Molly Saves the Bees,” will be read aloud in English and Spanish during a downtown StoryWalk starting at 10 a.m. outside of Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., and concluding at South Congregational Church, 110 South St., for a Fairy Tea Party and "Fairy Slippers" reading by the author around 11 a.m.
The "Fairy Slippers" StoryWalk will be posted in a dozen downtown locations from April 19 through May 31. The English version will be accompanied by a Spanish translation by Fernando León. Visit tinyurl.com/5hxtbeh5 for locations.
A free Kids’ Paint & Sip best suited for ages 5 to 12 will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the second floor auditorium at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 East St.; enter via Allen Street.
The Berkshire Athenaeum, Berkshire Family YMCA, Hancock Shaker Village, Witch Slapped, Carr Hardware, and others will hold additional events. For a full event listing or to view information in Spanish, visit downtownpittsfield.com or call 413-443-6501.