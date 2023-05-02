Pittsfield: First Fridays Artswalk expands programming

The First Fridays Artswalk returns to downtown Pittsfield from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Thanks to grant support from the Pittsfield Cultural Council, Massachusetts Cultural Council and The Feigenbaum Foundation, First Fridays Artswalk will expand in 2023 with new programming including an Art Market on Dunham Mall, live music in Persip Park and live art demonstrations.
The popular free Kids’ Paint & Sip will return to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in May and will move outdoors later in the season.
Downtown Pittsfield Inc., in partnership with First Fridays Artswalk and CozQuest Creative, will be curating an Art Market on Dunham Mall from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday through October 2023.
Visit firstfridaysartswalk.com for the May 5 activities.