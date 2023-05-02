<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: First Fridays Artswalk expands programming

The First Fridays Artswalk returns to downtown Pittsfield from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5. 

Thanks to grant support from the Pittsfield Cultural Council, Massachusetts Cultural Council and The Feigenbaum Foundation, First Fridays Artswalk will expand in 2023 with new programming including an Art Market on Dunham Mall, live music in Persip Park and live art demonstrations.

The popular free Kids’ Paint & Sip will return to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in May and will move outdoors later in the season.

Downtown Pittsfield Inc., in partnership with First Fridays Artswalk and CozQuest Creative, will be curating an Art Market on Dunham Mall from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday through October 2023.

Visit firstfridaysartswalk.com for the May 5 activities.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

