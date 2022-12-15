Pittsfield: Mingle & Jingle in downtown Pittsfield

Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will celebrate shopping local this holiday season by hosting the Mingle & Jingle in Downtown Pittsfield event beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Stop by the Downtown Pittsfield Inc. booth at CozQuest’s Pop-Up Pittsfield Shop & Sip and grab a jingle bell bracelet which will entitle customers to 10 percent off at participating downtown retailers and restaurants that day.
The Downtown Pittsfield Inc. booth will be located on the lower level of the Beacon Cinema building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bracelet is free to all who visit the DPI table, but, in exchange, a donation of a new pair of socks or non-perishable food item is encouraged.
Pop-Up Pittsfield, a shop and sip event presented by CozQuest and sponsored by EforAll, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will feature over three dozen local vendors set up at multiple locations including Thistle & Mirth, Flat Burger Society, the lower level of the Beacon Cinema, Berkshire Art Center, and Witch Slapped.
For more information and a list of participating retailers, visit tinyurl.com/mre8j9xc.