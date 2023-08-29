Pittsfield: First Fridays Artswalk venues announced

The First Fridays Artswalk returns to downtown Pittsfield from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, with new art shows, live music, an art market, live painting, and a free kids’ paint & sip and scavenger hunt.
Enjoy an Art Market on Dunham Mall with DJ Champ, live music in Persip Park with sets by Niki Kaos and duo Bree Nicola and Crys Moore, a live art demonstration with Creative Sorceress Mollie Kellogg, opening receptions, and open studios.
Other participating venues include the Berkshire Art Center, Clock Tower Artists, Hotel on North, Krol headquarters, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, Marchetti headquarters, Marketplace Cafe, Methuselah Bar and Lounge, NUarts gallery + studios, ReDefine Community Center, Soda Chef, Soma’s Aromas, the Unitarian Universalist Church, and Witch Slapped.
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will host a free kids’ paint & sip from 5 to 7 p.m. and scavenger hunt from 5 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor seating area next to Hot Harry’s and in front of the Marketplace Cafe, 37 & 53 North St.
Visit downtownpittsfield.com for complete information or call 413-443-6501. Download the Downtown Pittsfield app in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour on a phone.