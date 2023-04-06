Pittsfield: Downtown Pittsfield Inc. seeks StoryWalk readers

Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will host a StoryWalk featuring "Fairy Slippers: Molly Saves the Bees" by Cara Peckham-Krol on Saturday, April 15.
Volunteers are needed to read a page of the book in English and Spanish; English-speaking only volunteers are welcome.
The StoryWalk will begin at 10 a.m. outside of Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., and conclude around 11 a.m. at South Congregational Church, 110 South St. The walk includes about a dozen downtown stops.
Interested volunteers can email kgritman@downtownpittsfield.com.