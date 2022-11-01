Pittsfield: Thankful Food Drive to benefit local pantries

Downtown Pittsfield Inc., in collaboration with the Berkshire Running Center and MountainOne, is hosting a Thankful Food Drive now through Nov. 23. Donations will benefit the food pantries at South Congregational Church and St. Joseph's Church.
The drive is accepting non-perishable items such as canned vegetables, low-sodium soups, canned tuna in water, brown rice, unsalted nuts, shelf stable milk and milk substitutes, whole grain pasta, peanut butter, and more.
Do not donate open packages or expired or perishable foods.
For drop-off locations and more information, visit downtownpittsfield.com/event.