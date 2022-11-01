<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Thankful Food Drive to benefit local pantries

Downtown Pittsfield Inc., in collaboration with the Berkshire Running Center and MountainOne, is hosting a Thankful Food Drive now through Nov. 23. Donations will benefit the food pantries at South Congregational Church and St. Joseph's Church.

The drive is accepting non-perishable items such as canned vegetables, low-sodium soups, canned tuna in water, brown rice, unsalted nuts, shelf stable milk and milk substitutes, whole grain pasta, peanut butter, and more.

Do not donate open packages or expired or perishable foods. 

For drop-off locations and more information, visit downtownpittsfield.com/event.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all