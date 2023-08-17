<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Third Thursday to feature Touch-A-Truck

Third Thursday returns for its fourth and final month of the 2023 season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on the Common, 100 First St.

This month's Touch-A-Truck theme is sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles and features Lenco BearCats and city of Pittsfield vehicles. The evening will also feature live music by the Picky Bs and a Wandering Star beer garden.

Berkshire United Way will be on site stuffing a Lenco BearCat with school supplies. Visit berkshireunitedway.org for more information.

Vendors include community organizations, artisans, food trucks, and local businesses.

Stay downtown for Third Thursday After Hours and take advantage of the restaurants, theater and nightly entertainment.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

