North Adams: Drury Class of 1973 plans 50th reunion

The Drury High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion on the weekend of Sept. 8 to 10.

Golf and an informal evening barbecue are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8; some golf slots may still be open.

A buffet dinner will be served on Saturday, Sept. 9. Reservation deadline is Aug. 7. A breakfast gathering will take place Sunday, Sept. 10.

The planning committee has sent out information and invitations for the reunion weekend, but is still looking to reach all members.

Email Mary Abuisi Whitman at whitmans312@gmail.com or mewhitma@aol.com to  provide classmate contact information or to make reservations.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

