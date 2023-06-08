<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Drury to destroy student records

Drury High School graduates from the Class of 2018 may pick up their academic records at the high school between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 20.

After June 20, the academic records for the Class of 2018 will be destroyed.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

