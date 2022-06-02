Chang Chavkin Finalist: Thomas Peterson

Father Nelson Ziter: Faith Christian

Holy Rosary Society: Faith Christian

Ernest and Mary Rosasco Memorial Scholarship: Faith Christain

Dr. Richard Ziter Music Scholarship: Braden Collins

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 54: Kayla McGrath

Betty von Mosch Memorial Scholarship: Braden Collins

Joshua Snyder Memorial Scholarship: Logan Davis

Vermont Honor Scholarship: Thomas Peterson

Leo Ethier Memorial Scholarship: Madilynn Brothers

Peter Foote Memorial Scholarship: Thomas Peterson, Danielle Harnick

Frederick and Jessie Chenail Memorial Scholarship: Thomas Peterson

Drury Boys Baseball Scholarship: Anthony Pettengil-Montanye, Zachary Davignon, Batista Bartlett, Benjamin Moulton, Logan Davis, Noah Miller

Drury Boys Basketball Scholarship: Zachary Davignon, Benjamin Moulton, Timothy Brazeau, Anthony Pettengill-Montanye

Drury Girls Softball Scholarship: Danielle Harnick, Heaven Mazza, Ky Hyde

Drury Girls Basketball Scholarship: Kayla McGrath, Danielle Harnick

Drury Football Booster Club Award: Timothy Brazeau, Skylar Richards, Batista Bartlett, Anthony Pettengill-Montanye

Drury Girls Soccer Scholarship: Julia Albright, Samantha Kogut, Kayla McGrath, Elli Miles, Madeline Nesbit

Drury Boys Soccer Scholarship: John Moore, Noah Miller, Zachary Davignon, Steven Dix

Class of 1968: Jenna Sullivan-Bol

Joseph and Elizabeth Fachini Lentine Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Sullivan-Bol

Sean Busbee Williams Memorial Scholarship: Lily Marceau, Heaven Mazza, Madilynn Brothers, Samantha Kogut, Zachary Davignon, Madison Buck, Jenna Sullivan-Bol

Stephen J. Drotter Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

William Coucherne Scholarship: Elli Miles

Anita Lentine Memorial Scholarship: Madison Buck

William Robinson Baseball Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

Shirley Anne Jackson Memorial Scholarship: Madilynn Brothers

Sophie Kwasinowski Scholarship: Samantha Kogut

Diane Niles Memorial Scholarship: Heaven Mazza

Benvenuti Crosina Scholarship: Samantha Kogut

Coach Herb Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Kayla McGrath

Dr. Arthur Mazzu Memorial Scholarship: Lily Marceau

David Morton Memorial Scholarship: Lily Marceau

Bernadino Ocampo Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

Gordon Neville Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

Jeanette LeSage Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Kogut

Robert Armitage Memorial Scholarship: Faith Christian

Class of 1999: Kayla McGrath, Madilynn Brothers, Lily Marceau

Frank Zoltek Memorial Scholarship: Kayla McGrath

Harry J. Bontempi Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Sullivan-Bol, Heaven Mazza, Samantha Kogut, Lily Marceau, Madison Buck, Madilynn Brothers

Helen and Leon LeSage Memorial Scholarship: Madison Buck

Stephen Sears Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Sullivan-Bol

Philip and Exilda Bianco Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Kogut

Crew of 02 MBL Scholarship: Braden Collins

Crew of 02 CMD Scholarship: Lily Marceau

Billy Evans Award: Braden Collins

North Adams Youth Basketball League Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

North Adams Youth Basketball League Scholarship: Kayla McGrath

Dr. Richard Ziter Science Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

Helen Hickey George Memorial Scholarship: Faith Christian

Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Heaven Mazza, Madilynn Brothers

Specialty Minerals Scholarship: Umiza Merchant

Dora Radlo Scholarship: Lily Marceau

Frank Costa Service Award: Thomas Peterson

Goldie Sabin Scholarship: Heaven Mazza

North Adams Elks: Braden Collins, Faith Christain

Greylock Community Club Scholarship: Heaven Mazza

Shayley Estes Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon

Adams Outdoorsmen for Youth Scholarship: Lily Marceau

North Adams Police Union Scholarship: Logan Davis

Bernard “Bucky” Bullett Memorial Scholarship: Logan Davis, Kayla McGrath, Zachary Davignon

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Braden Collins

Bandfront Award: Faith Christian, Madilynn Brothers

Tony and Anne Sacco Scholarship: Danielle Harnick

