North Adams: Drury names top scholars

NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School has named Evan-Quin Goodermote as valedictorian and Morgan Sarkis as salutatorian for the Class of 2023. The graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the school auditorium.
Goodermote, child of Brett and Tania Goodermote of North Adams, has taken a challenging course load including advanced placement courses and two dual enrollment courses in conjunction with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Goodermote was named to both the Nu Sigma and Pro Merito Honor Societies and received the RIT Book Award for Innovation and Creativity. In addition, they were also a recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
Goodermote was a media studies intern in the Drury library, has a passion for reading and writing and performs slam poetry in their spare time.
After graduation, they plan to attend the Culinary Institute of America and pursue a career in the culinary arts field, with an emphasis on pastry arts. They are currently taking steps towards this goal by working in the dining services department at Williams College.
Sarkis, daughter of James and Katie Sarkis of Stamford, Vt., is graduating with an overall grade point average of 99.97. She has been inducted into the Nu Sigma and Pro Merito Honor Societies and is a recipient of the St. Michael’s Book award, the Principal's Award for three consecutive years and the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship award.
Sarkis has taken a full honors and advanced placement course load and has also completed three dual enrollment courses through MCLA.
A dedicated and involved student during her four years at Drury, Sarkis has been a member of the Drury girls varsity basketball team, Student Council, Student Ambassadors, a peer mediator, and is trained as a World of Difference leader.
She will be attending Sacred Heart University in the fall, majoring in nursing.