North Adams: Scholarships available for Drury graduates

The North Adams Public Schools offers three postgraduate scholarship funds for any college student who graduated from Drury High School and is attending a four-year college when making an application.

Applicants must have a Google account with a Google sign-in to apply online and submit their transcript electronically.

The Charles & Olivia Perron Memorial Scholarship is open to any college student attending a four-year college. Access the form at tinyurl.com/4munf74d.

The Mortimer P. Howard Memorial Scholarship is open to college students about to enter their junior or senior year at college. Access the form at tinyurl.com/bdz4444z.

The H.H. Gadsby Scholarship is open to any college student attending a four-year college. Access the form at tinyurl.com/sj45su43.

All postgraduate scholarship applications are due by June 1. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

