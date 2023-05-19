North Adams: Scholarships available for Drury graduates

The North Adams Public Schools offers three postgraduate scholarship funds for any college student who graduated from Drury High School and is attending a four-year college when making an application.
Applicants must have a Google account with a Google sign-in to apply online and submit their transcript electronically.
The Charles & Olivia Perron Memorial Scholarship is open to any college student attending a four-year college. Access the form at tinyurl.com/4munf74d.
The Mortimer P. Howard Memorial Scholarship is open to college students about to enter their junior or senior year at college. Access the form at tinyurl.com/bdz4444z.
The H.H. Gadsby Scholarship is open to any college student attending a four-year college. Access the form at tinyurl.com/sj45su43.
All postgraduate scholarship applications are due by June 1.