The W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy and Dewey Hall will present "Exploring Black Roots Music" with Jake Blount at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main St.
Blount is an acclaimed musician and scholar of traditional Black folk music. The concert is a benefit for the Du Bois Freedom Center, an African American cultural heritage center being developed at the former Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $25. Refreshments will be available. Dewey Memorial Hall is wheelchair accessible.
To learn more about the Du Bois Freedom Center, visit duboisfreedomcenter.org.