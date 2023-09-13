Eagle Archives, Sept. 13, 1950: It wouldn't be North St. without England Brothers

England Brothers as we know it today bears little resemblance to its humble predecessor of 93 years ago. Pittsfield was but a sleepy little village of 5,000 when Moses and Louis England founded their modest dry goods and pattern shop in the Burbank Block.
Prior to the opening of that first little store, young Moses England had made his living as a pedestrian pack peddler.
In those days Pittsfield had definite rural characteristics and conservative village ways. West's block, on the corner of Park Square and North Street, was the center of the town's public and social life. The "General Store" on the corner might well have been considered the executive office of the town government, as John C. West did double duty as store proprietor and selectman.
The principal hotel in Pittsfield was the Berkshire, located on the corner of North and West streets, the present site of the Berkshire Life Insurance Co. It served as a central station for several stage routes until the completion of the Western Railroad, and it was there that Moses England roomed.
The present site of the Museum was occupied by two dwelling houses. Next to them stood a 3-story brick building which had been erected in 1826 by the trustees of the Pittsfield Female Academy.
Pittsfield was a Yankee town where everybody knew everybody else. The leading men called one another by their youthful nicknames, and friends got together at "candy-pulls" and "oyster roasts."
The outbreak of the Civil War claimed the services of England Brothers' only employee, Michael Casey, who returned to the store in 1865 and later became the senior partner of Casey & Bacon, grocers and proprietors.
In the early 1860s, Marshall Field, destined to become the third richest American, started in the mercantile business in Pittsfield. He was then employed by H.G. Davis and Wood, predecessors of Holden & Stone.
In 1871 the Court House was completed and Pittsfield became the county seat of the Berkshires. In 1875 Pittsfield's first hospital — The House of Mercy — came into existence. It was located in a rented cottage on Francis Avenue near Linden Street.
In 1876, a year after Louis England withdrew from the firm and returned to Germany, Moses moved the store to the Robbins Block, the same building in which Marshall Field had made his start.
In 1886 England Brothers was taken over by Moses England's three sons: Benjamin, Simon and Daniel.
In 1891 Pittsfield became a city and the store was moved to its present location at 89 North Street. Under the guidance of the second and third generations of Englands, the store has grown and prospered through the years.