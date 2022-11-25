Eagle Archives, Nov. 25, 1950: Cheering crowd of 15,000 views Santa Claus parade

Without benefit of helicopter, Santa Claus made his 1950 Pittsfield debut here yesterday before a chilly but cheering crowd of 15,000 at England Brothers’ second annual welcome-to-Santa celebration.
Police Chief Calnan came through as the hero of the day, delivering jolly, old St. Nick to the Common in a police cruiser after the old boy’s scheduled entrance by helicopter was weathered out.
Although Chief Calnan was the hero of the occasion, he couldn’t claim the dubious distinction of being the bravest — he had his knees covered. That honor went to the three young lassies who were drum majorettes with the Eagles’ band — Barbara Kelly, Joan Saldo and Patricia Gavin.
Although the girls were doing their baton twirling with mittens on, their knees were bared to the wintry winds that whistled down North Street.
Santa was a bit set back by his mixed reception when he first climbed out of the police car at the Common. He was greeted with a chorus of cheers and boos. The latter came mainly from a group of disgruntled youngsters who apparently figured Mr. Claus chickened out on them by not braving the elements to make his advertised helicopter entrance.
T’aint so, according to Joseph W. Kiley, sales promotion director of England Brothers. Mr. Kiley explained that Santa got as far as Poughkeepsie in the ‘copter, but his pilot just couldn’t buck the thing through strong headwinds and inclement weather to get over the mountain from there.
Although Santa, of course, was the centerpiece of the parade, the giant balloon animals that were making their initial Pittsfield appearance were also well received. Nothing, however, matched the roar that went up from the crowd around England Brothers when Santa entered the store through a third floor window after climbing up the new extension ladder truck from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
Crowds lined the streets all along the route of march from the Common down First Street, over Maplewood to North Street and down to England Brothers. And from Eagle Street down to the store the “packed like sardines” cliche is the only one that fits. Most of the windows in business offices along North Street were also filled to the overflowing stage.
Under the direction of Sheriff J. Bruce McIntyre, parade marshal, the affair not only started on time — 3:45 — but also finished as scheduled — about 4:30. The head of the parade reached England Brothers just 10 minutes after the store’s employees locked up shop at 4 and joined the spectators.