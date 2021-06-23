Pittsfield seems to be getting all excited about being 200 years old, but there’s a family here who has been living on the same tract for longer than that, and they’re quite matter-of-fact about it.
Out on South Mountain Road stands a house, sandwiched between new ranch houses, that has sheltered this family since 1810, when even then they were old settlers. This house is a deep, rectangular, white building, so tastefully designed that it hardly stands out in the landscape at all.
Current residents are Mrs. Dan K. Cadwell, a widow, and her two sons, Francis C., 20, and Calvin T., 25. The boys are direct descendants of a Dan Cadwell who came here in 1749 with his bride, to build a log cabin on the site where the house is now.
Dan’s father, Abel, was Connecticut man who had received a deed to the land from King George II. As a wedding gift, he sent two sons, Dan and Timothy, the latter also newly married, up to the wilds of Pontoosuck Province, as this neck of the woods was then called. Timothy also built a cabin, but he seems to have dropped out of the picture somewhere along the way.
Dan’s progeny, however, stayed close to home. In begetting order, the heads of the family were William, Ambrose, William, and the modern Dan, who died two years ago. They were farmers, mostly, specializing until recent years in the raising of sheep. The tract still covers some 70 acres, although a couple of lots have been sold.
The Cadwell men had a predilection for wives whose names began with the letter “A.” These include two Abigails, two Annas, one Annie and an Achsah. The current Mrs. Cadwell, the former Miss Elizabeth Codey of Pittsfield, was the first to break the tradition. She is the sister of J. Donald Codey, president of the Union Federal Savings and Loan Association.
The Cadwell tradition seems safe in the hands of the younger son, Francis. A student at the University of Massachusetts, he hopes to become a museum specialist, and eventually settle on his ancestral acres. “I hope to keep the house,” he says, “and see how many more generations I can push it.”