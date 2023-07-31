Eagle Archives, July 31, 1959: Town's hottest spot? Let our hero tell it

What's the hottest spot in Pittsfield?
It's between the power house at GE and the leather seat of a convertible that's been standing in the sun.
I did some investigations yesterday, using both the contact method and a thermometer.
Both GE's power house and the convertible's hot seat sent my thermometer up past the calibrated figures. This little thermometer read up to 110 degrees, but I'm sure that car seat was 140 at least.
Edward M. Shene, supervisor of the power plant, ushered me around with considerable pride to his hottest spots. I stood in front of the turbine panel as the mercury climbed up past 110. It was heading for the top of the tube when I bugged out. I didn't want to bust the thermometer. In fact, I don't think it was working right after that. I wasn't working right, I know that. When I got back, even The Eagle's city room seemed cool, and that's ridiculous.
Another nice hot spot is the Sanitary Laundry and Cleaners. Frank M. Corl Jr., co-owner, very cooperatively steered me to the most blistering parts of his establishment. As I mentioned, the thermometer had pooped out, but by the pore test I would say the pressing department was as warm as anywhere. Must have been well over 100.
I was getting rather annoyed with my sick thermometer, and I'd mention the make if it hadn't been made in my home town. I used to be a stockholder in that company, too. Made money, which shows how crazy the stock market is these days.
The boys in the dye-house of Elmvale Worsted were very disappointed that I'd shown up on a day when their kettles weren't going. "Should have been here yesterday," Roland F. Gariepy, superintendent of the dye house, kept saying. It was still pretty hot in their laboratory. A thermometer just outside read 94 in the shade and it must have been at least 10 degrees hotter inside. They don't have a thermometer inside. "If we did, we'd all go home," Mr. Gariepy said.
I tried a baker, Nilan's, on Tyler Street. Mr. Nilan was disappointed that I hadn't come around in the evening, when they fire up the ovens. Actually, it seemed pretty cool when I was there about 2 p.m. How hot does it get there at its hottest? "I don't know and I don't want to," Mr. Nilan said.
Funny how people take pride in the heat they have to endure. When I got back to the office a girl at the telephone company, having heard of my odyssey, had called in to insist I take a reading in her office. When I got over there, it was only about 86. I laughed and laughed.