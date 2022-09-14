Dowsing — the finding of underground water with a divining rod — is one of those esoteric arts you can see but still not quite believe, like yoga or mind reading.
It has its violent partisans — the late author, Kenneth Roberts, was one, and a few years ago his hero, Henry Gross, put on quite an exhibition in Berkshire County. We have some home-grown dowsers hereabouts, but when it comes to youth, the county, it must be admitted, has a prodigy.
He is a nine-year-old Lanesboro boy, who's a bit embarrassed about the whole thing.
Keith Beebe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin L. Beebe, discovered his gift for dowsing last summer. A neighbor, Dick LaBrie, had been looking for water and called in a full-fledged dowser, who found some water for him. He left his magic instrument, an apple tree crotch, behind him, and the folk thereabouts tried working it. Didn't work for anybody. Until Keith picked it up, that is.
When Keith held the stick and walked over underground water, the thing pulled downward as though something were tugging it.
His father was skeptical — thought maybe Keith was trying to kid the public. But he took him to places where he knew there was water and Keith didn't, and the stick dipped every time, just as it should.
The man who had owned the Beebe house up to a couple of years ago had been looking for a blind well in the front yard. He'd dug holes all around, with no luck. Keith brought his dowsing stick into play and located the well, right under a fairly large pine tree that had been planted after the well had been filled in.
His father says that even when Keith is riding in a truck, the stick will pull down if they go over underground water.
Mr. Beebe is mystified by all this. He suspects it has something to do with electricity. Perhaps, he thinks, Keith is charged positively and the underground water negatively, or vice versa, or something.
Keith seems rather queasy about his strange gift. "He's a farm boy," his father says. "He gets embarrassed." Recently some people tried to pay him to find water for them and he came home crying.
When the stick starts pulling down, the muscles of Keith's arms tense as though he were fighting the stick.
"Lift it up, Keith," his father said while the stick was doing its stuff. He couldn't seem to do it.
If Keith, a quiet boy, has any ideas about what is causing the phenomenon, he's keeping them to himself.
"It just pulls," he says.