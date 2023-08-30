Eagle Archives, Aug. 30, 1934: Thousands mill to tune of 'Turkey in the Straw' at city's most successful out of door dance

"Pounding the pavements" was something more than just walking around last night on the Wendell Avenue Extension as hundreds of couples jammed the street for the city-wide block dance held under the auspices of the Citizen's Playground Committee as the climax of the playground season which closes today.
The stretch of brick that habitually is nothing more romantic than a means of getting from somewhere to somewhere else, suddenly found itself a dance floor for thousands of enthusiastic feet — young feet that whirled to fox-trots and old feet that, a little more slowly, perhaps, but no less enthusiastically, skipped to the square dance tunes of years ago.
The first tingling breath of a winter-to-come couldn't conceal the desire of those who love to dance. They danced in coats and sweaters and apparently had just as much fun, if not more, than if they had been in evening gowns and boiled shirts.
George Scace and his orchestra of eight pieces played for the square dances while the ERA band catered to the fox-trotting generation. The party was over at 10 o'clock, but nobody seemed to want to stop. By rights, it should be placed on the well-known list of the "most successful social events of the season."
Mayor Allen H. Bagg issued a statement this morning praising the Citizen's Playground Committee, Park Commission Director Clement C. St. James, and all workers who participated in the playground season which closes this afternoon with a field day at Springside Park.