Pittsfield: Eagles Concert Band performing May 7

The Eagles Concert Band will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St.
Selections include Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "The Phantom of the Opera Medley," "The Symphonic Gershwin," Darius Milhuad's "Suite Francaise," Norman Dello Joio’s "From Every Horizon," and a couple of Sousa marches.
Additionally, there will be a bake sale and bonus gifts available for purchase.
The Concert Band will perform again on June 20 and July 18 at The Common, and Aug. 22 at Springside Park. A Stage Band concert is scheduled for July 11 at The Common. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Information: eaglescommunityband.org.