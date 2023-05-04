<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Eagles Concert Band performing May 7

The Eagles Concert Band will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St.

Selections include Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "The Phantom of the Opera Medley," "The Symphonic Gershwin," Darius Milhuad's "Suite Francaise," Norman Dello Joio’s "From Every Horizon," and a couple of Sousa marches.

Additionally, there will be a bake sale and bonus gifts available for purchase.

The Concert Band will perform again on June 20 and July 18 at The Common, and Aug. 22 at Springside Park. A Stage Band concert is scheduled for July 11 at The Common. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.  

Information: eaglescommunityband.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all