Pittsfield: Lecture explores early history of brewing in Pittsfield

Berkshire County Historical Society President Cynthia Brown will lecture on "Beer for Their Refreshment: Brewing in Pittsfield from the 18th Century to Prohibition" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The Garage at the Berkshire Theatre Festival, 111 South St.
Following the lecture, Berkshire Brewing Company, Hot Plate Brewing Company and Shire Breu-Haus will provide free tasting samples. Additional flights and full pours will also be available for purchase.
Tickets cost $30, $25 for BCHS members, and can be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/2p8frbnw. The lecture is open to all ages but the tasting is limited to ages 21+.