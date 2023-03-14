<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Lecture explores early history of brewing in Pittsfield

Berkshire County Historical Society President Cynthia Brown will lecture on "Beer for Their Refreshment: Brewing in Pittsfield from the 18th Century to Prohibition" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The Garage at the Berkshire Theatre Festival, 111 South St.

Following the lecture, Berkshire Brewing Company, Hot Plate Brewing Company and Shire Breu-Haus will provide free tasting samples. Additional flights and full pours will also be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $30, $25 for BCHS members, and can be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/2p8frbnw. The lecture is open to all ages but the tasting is limited to ages 21+.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all