Lenox: Paving to begin on East Street

The Department of Public Works has announced that paving on East Street from the Pittsfield line to Pinecrest Drive will begin Wednesday, June 14.
Questions can be directed to the DPW at 413-637-5525.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
