Adams: Bunny hop train rides return

The Hoosac Valley Train Ride will be running its Easter Bunny Hop trains for two weekends, March 25 and 26 and April 1 and 2. The trains will depart at noon, 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday running from Adams to North Adams and back.

Tickets cost $15 for ages 3 to 13, $20 for ages 14 or older and $2 for kids under 3 riding on a lap. All trains board and depart from 5 Hoosac St. Tickets can be purchased online at berkshiretrains.org/tickets.

For more train rides, including the Spring Fling Music Train with Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, visit berkshiretrains.org/tickets.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

