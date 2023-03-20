Adams: Bunny hop train rides return

The Hoosac Valley Train Ride will be running its Easter Bunny Hop trains for two weekends, March 25 and 26 and April 1 and 2. The trains will depart at noon, 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday running from Adams to North Adams and back.
Tickets cost $15 for ages 3 to 13, $20 for ages 14 or older and $2 for kids under 3 riding on a lap. All trains board and depart from 5 Hoosac St. Tickets can be purchased online at berkshiretrains.org/tickets.
For more train rides, including the Spring Fling Music Train with Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, visit berkshiretrains.org/tickets.