Blue Rider Stables announces the return of its circus from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 15 Farm Lane, South Egremont.
The circus, featuring Roger the Jester, will showcase Blue Rider students' work and riding skills. The event will also include a small bake sale, pony rides at intermission, HippityHop Shop items for sale, and a raffle to benefit Blue Rider's retired horses.
To purchase raffle tickets, visit tinyurl.com/v4ktuun4, email info@bluerider.org or call 413-528-5299.
Parking costs $20. Admission is free.