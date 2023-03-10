<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egremont: Democrats slate nominating caucus

The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a nominating caucus at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The meeting will be open for one hour. Voting will not be confidential because the meeting is via Zoom.

The purpose of this caucus is to choose candidates to endorse for town offices on the May 9 annual town election ballot. Available town offices include assessor, cemetery commissioner, library trustee, Planning Board member, moderator, and Select Board member.

All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to vote at this caucus.

Details of caucus rules can be found at massdems.org.

Email Alyson Slutzky at gummo18@gmail.com for the Zoom link or to be added to the committee’s email list.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all