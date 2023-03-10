Egremont: Democrats slate nominating caucus

The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a nominating caucus at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The meeting will be open for one hour. Voting will not be confidential because the meeting is via Zoom.
The purpose of this caucus is to choose candidates to endorse for town offices on the May 9 annual town election ballot. Available town offices include assessor, cemetery commissioner, library trustee, Planning Board member, moderator, and Select Board member.
All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to vote at this caucus.
Details of caucus rules can be found at massdems.org.
Email Alyson Slutzky at gummo18@gmail.com for the Zoom link or to be added to the committee’s email list.