The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a nominating caucus for the May 11 annual town election at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom. The meeting will be open for one hour.
The purpose of this caucus is to choose candidates to endorse for the following town offices: Moderator, one year; town clerk, one year; Selectman, three years; library trustee, three years; cemetery commissioner, three years; Planning Board member, five years; tree warden, one year; and assessor, three years.
All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to vote at this caucus. Because the meeting is on Zoom, the voting will not be confidential. Details of caucus rules can be found at massdems.org.
For more information and to receive the Zoom link, email Alyson Slutzky, chairwoman, at gummo18@gmail.com.