The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a nominating caucus at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, via Zoom. The caucus will be open for one hour.
The purpose of this caucus is to choose candidates to endorse for the following town offices which will appear on the May 10 annual town election ballot:
Moderator, one year; town clerk, one year; Select Board, three years; assessor, three year and one year terms; Planning Board, five year and two year terms; Associate Planning Board, two years; library trustee, three years; tree warden, one year; and cemetery commissioner, three years.
All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to participate in the voting at this caucus. Caucus rules can be found at massdems.org.
For the Zoom link and information about the caucus or the Egremont Democratic Committee, contact Alyson Slutzky, chairwoman, at 973-615-2847.