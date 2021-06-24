The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, via Zoom. The meeting will be open for one hour. The purpose of this caucus is to elect a delegate and one alternate to attend the state Democratic Party Convention in September.
All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to vote at this caucus. Details of caucus rules can be found at massdems.org.
To RSVP and receive Zoom information, email Alyson Slutzky at gummo18@gmail.com. Email Slutzky for more information or to be added to the Egremont Democratic Committee's email list.